Breeders' Cup 2019 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

Day 1 of the Breeders' Cup came to a close after five races on Friday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, with 45-1 underdog Storm the Court stealing the show with a victory in the TVG juvenile.

Meanwhile, the chalk held in the juvenile turf sprint as favorite Four Wheel Drive coasted to his win. British Idiom also won a duel with Donna Veloce for the biggest piece of the $2 million purse in the juvenile fillies event.

Below you'll find full results, videos and recaps for all five races.

Results via Equibase and Jonathan Lintner of Horse Racing Nation.

Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Odds — Horse — Purse — Win, Place, Show

1 — 9 — 3-2 — Four Wheel Drive — $550,000 — ($5, $3.40, $3)

2 — 1 — 12-1 — Chimney Rock — $170,000 — (n/a; $8.20, $5.40)

3 — 3 — 19-1 — Another Miracle — $90,000 — (n/a; n/a; $7.80)

$1 exacta: $23.10

$0.50 trifecta: $103.85

Four Wheel Drive led the pack and never looked back en route to a wire-to-wire victory in the juvenile turf sprint.

The 3-2 favorite was clearly the best horse in the field but needed to hold off Chimney Rock down the stretch, winning by one length. Another Miracle took third.

Four Wheel Drive is the son of American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner. Afterward, trainer Wesley Ward explained what this win meant in that context:

The two-year-old has now won his first three races lifetime.

Juvenile Turf ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Odds — Horse — Purse — Win, Place, Show

1 — 2 — 5-1 — Structor — $550,000 — ($12.60, $7.20, $5.20)

2 — 8 — 50-1 — Billy Batts — $170,000 — (n/a; $33.40, $18.20)

3 — 9 — 60-1 — Gear Jockey — $90,000 — (n/a; n/a; $20.20)

$1 exacta: $259.10

$0.50 trifecta: $2,991.75

Structor came from behind down the stretch to sneak past Billy Batts for a win at the Breeders' Cup juvenile turf.

Structor started well but fell into the midpack until the final stretch, when he flew past the leaders to give trainer Chad Brown his 13th Breeders' Cup victory all time.

Brown offered kind words for Structor and jockey Jose L. Ortiz post-race:

Structor is a perfect 3-of-3 to start his career.

Juvenile Fillies ($2 million purse)

Finish — Post — Odds — Horse — Purse — Win, Place, Show

1 — 4 — 5-2 — British Idiom — $1,100,000 — ($7.40, $3.80, $2.80)

2 — 1 — 2-1 — Donna Veloce — $340,000 — ($4, $3)

3 — 6 — 9-2 — Bast — $180,000 — ($3.40)

British Idiom used a strong closing stretch to chase down Donna Veloce and win the juvenile fillies race on Friday.

The two fillies entered the race as its top two favorites, and that rang true as the two finished neck-and-neck in one of the Breeders' Cup's most exciting finishes.

Bast finished third, just one length back.

Trainer Brad Cox spoke afterward:

British Idiom has won all three of her races.

Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Odds — Horse — Purse — Win, Place, Show

1 — 11 — 13-1 — Sharing — $550,000 — ($29.60, $10.60, $8.40)

2 — 5 — 7-2 — Daahyeh — $170,000 — ($5.60, $3.80)

3 — 12 — 9-2 — Sweet Melania $90,000 — ($4.60)



$1 exacta: $80.10

$0.50 trifecta: $325.05

Sharing sat in fourth for much of the juvenile fillies turf race but dominated down the stretch to overtake Daahyeh and win the second-to-last event of the day.

"Off at 13-1, Sharing ran like a favorite, coming from just off the pace to collar Sweet Melania in the stretch at Santa Anita Park," Jonathan Lintner of Horse Racing Nation wrote.

Sharing is the daughter of Speightstown, who is a Breeders' Cup winner. She is also the daughter of another Breeders' Cup winner in filly Shared Account, and the mother and daughter joined an elite group thanks to their victories, per Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Forum:

Sharing has now won two straight races, having won at Saratoga in August and Laurel Park in September.

TVG Juvenile ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Odds — Horse — Purse — Win, Place, Show

1 — 4 — 45-1 — Storm the Court — $550,000 — ($93.80, $24.80, $12)

2 — 7 — 25-1 — Anneau D'or — $170,000 — ($17.60, $10.40)

3 — 2 — 35-1 — Wrecking Crew — $90,000 — ($12.20)

A pair of long shots ruled the TG Juvenile with Storm the Court holding off 25-1 Anneau D'or for a close victory to end Friday's proceedings.

Wrecking Crew rounded out a top three filled with underdogs thanks to its 35-1 odds.

The race also signaled an emotional moment for the Eurton family: Peter Eurton is Storm the Court's trainer, and his daughter Britney Eurton is covering the Breeders' Cup as TVG Network's on-air host and reporter.

This result marked Storm the Court's second win in four tries.