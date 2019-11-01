Breeders' Cup 2019 Post Positions: Friday's Horse Odds, Prize-Money Predictions

Horsephotos/Getty Images

The Breeders' Cup Classic may not be until Saturday, but there's plenty of action to be found on Friday, with $7 million up for grabs across five races.

The Breeders' Cup will open with the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, followed by the Juvenile Turf race.

After those, the Fillies get their turn with the Juvenile Fillies and Juvenile Fillies Turf races before the racing concludes with the TVG Juvenile.

Here are the post positions and odds for each of the five races on Friday (all times Eastern).

Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 Furlongs for 2-Year-Olds

Post Time: 4:12 p.m.

Purse: $1 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Chimney Rock, Michael J. Maker, 14-1

2. Band Practice, Archie Watson, 12-1

3. Another Miracle, Gary Contessa, 33-1

4. Dream Shot, James Tate, 18-1

5. Encoder, John W. Sadler, 28-1

6. Alligator Alley, Joseph O'Brien, 9-1

7. Kimari, Wesley A. Ward, 3-1

8. Dr Simpson, Tom Dascombe, 20-1

9. Four Wheel Drive, Wesley A. Ward, 10-3

10. A'Ali, Simon Crisford, 9-2

11. King Neptune, Aidan O'Brien, 14-1

12. Cambria, Wesley A. Ward, 14-1

13. Bulletproof One, Peter Miller, 20-1

14. Air Force Jet, Joseph O'Brien, 20-1

15. Fore Left, Doug O'Neill, 33-1

16. Karak, Wesley A. Ward, 25-1

Prediction: A'Ali

Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America

1 Mile for 2-Year-Old Colts and Geldings

Post time: 4:52 p.m.

Purse: $1 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Our Country, George Weaver, 16-1

2. Structor, Chad C. Brown, 6-1

3. Peace Achieved, Mark Casse, 16-1

4. Decorated Invader, Christophe Clement, 9-2

5. Vitalogy, Brendan Walsh, 8-1

6. Graceful Kitten, Amador Merei Sanchez, 25-1

7. Andesite, Brad Cox, 16-1

8. Billy Batts, Peter Miller, 40-1

9. Gear Jockey, George R. Arnold II, 40-1

10. War Beast, Doug F. O'Neill, 33-1

11. Proven Strategies, Mark Casse, 50-1

12. Arizona, Aidan O'Brien, 2-1

13. Fort Myers, Aidan O'Brien, 14-1

14. Hit the Road, Dan Blacker, 14-1

15. Deviant, Danny Pish, 100-1

Prediction: Structor

Juvenile Fillies

1 1/16 Mile for 2-Year-Old Fillies

Post Time: 5:32 p.m.

Purse: $2 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Donna Veloce, Simon Callaghan, 10-3

2. Two Sixty, Mark Casse, 25-1

3. Perfect Alibi, Mark Casse, 12-1

4. British Idiom, Brad Cox, 4-1

5. Lazy Daisy, Doug F. O'Neill, 18-1

6. Bast, Bob Baffert, 10-3

7. Wicked Whisper, Steven M. Asmussen, 7-2

8. K P Dreamin, Jeff Mullins, 33-1

9. Comical, Doug F. O'Neill, 12-1

Prediction: Bast

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

1 Mile for 2-Year-Old Fillies

Post time: 6:12 p.m.

Purse: $1 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Living In The Past, Karl Burke, 18-1

2. Croughavouke, Jeff Mullins, 33-1

3. Shadn, Andrew M. Balding, 16-1

4. Abscond, Eddie Kenneally, 16-1

5. Daayeh, Roger Varian, 7-2

6. Unforgetable, Joseph O'Brien, 33-1

7. Crystalle, John C. Kimmel, 10-1

8. Tango, Aidan O'Brien, 11-1

9. Albigna, Mrs. John Harrington, 4-1

10. Fair Maiden, Eoin G. Harty, 14-1

11. Sharing, H. Graham Motion, 16-1

12. Sweet Melania, Todd Pletcher, 8-1

13. Selflessly, Chad Brown, 10-1

14. Etoile, Aidan O'Brien, 16-1

Prediction: Sweet Melania

TVG Juvenile

1 1/16 Mile for 2-Year-Olds

Post Time: 7:03 p.m.

Purse: $2 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Dennis' Moment, Dale Romans, 11-8

2. Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller, 33-1

3. Shoplifted, Steven M. Asmussen, 33-1

4. Storm the Court, Peter A. Eurton, 33-1

5. Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally, 5-1

6. Eight Rings, Bob Baffert, 13-8

7. Anneau d'Or, Blaine Wright, 14-1

8. Full Flat, Hideyuki Mori, 66-1

9. Maxfield, Brendan P. Walsh, Scratched

Prediction: Dennis' Moment

All odds according to Oddschecker.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will feature in five races over the Breeders' Cup weekend.

Those races include two on Friday: the Juvenile Turf Sprint and the Juvenile Fillies Turf on A'Ali and Etoile, respectively.

The Italian hasn't had much luck with post positions, though. In four of those five, including both Friday races, he will start from gates in double figures.

A'Ali has drawn Gate 10 in the Turf Sprint, while Etoile will start from Gate 14 in the Fillies Turf.

"How many horses win from 10 in sprints?" Dettori said, per the Guardian's Greg Wood. "Not very many, and it's the same scenario here. It's not about how fast he jumps out of the gates because if he jumps too fast there's a possibility that he'll go too wide."

The 48-year-old has won 64 races in Britain this year, including a personal best 19 Group One winners.

He also has 14 Breeders' Cup wins to his name, most recently last year when he won the Turf with Enable, so if anyone can overcome the disadvantage of a bad gate, it's him.

Of the two horses he will ride on Friday, A'Ali seems the more likely candidate to overcome the draw.

Dettori backed A'Ali to do well: "From day one that I sat on him, I thought he'd be ideal [for this race]. He's got a tendency to go left, he's small, neat, compact. The draw doesn't help but on ability, I definitely think he's good enough."

A'Ali has won three of his five career races, and each of those victories has come when he has been ridden by Dettori.

The pair topped a field of 14 in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and a field of 10 at the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville, France, a month later.

They won for the third time together at the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes in Doncaster in September:

After the race, Dettori observed A'Ali's suitability to racing at Santa Anita:

He has never ridden Etoile, though, with the filly having only competed in two career races. Etoile won her first race in May, the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies' Sprint Stakes, but she only finished eighth of 11 at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes in September after a 132-day break.

Having Dettori as a jockey will boost Etoile's chances, but a victory seems unlikely.