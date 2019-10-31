2020 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers, Yankees Early Title Favorites

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros with a score of 6 to 2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros lost the 2019 World Series on their home field Wednesday night, but they've already been installed as favorites for next season.

Caesars Sportsbook released its 2020 World Series odds Thursday, with the Astros coming in at +400. That's slightly better than the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees (both +500) and way better than the defending champion Washington Nationals, listed at +1400.

   

