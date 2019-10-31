2020 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers, Yankees Early Title Favorites

Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros lost the 2019 World Series on their home field Wednesday night, but they've already been installed as favorites for next season.

Caesars Sportsbook released its 2020 World Series odds Thursday, with the Astros coming in at +400. That's slightly better than the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees (both +500) and way better than the defending champion Washington Nationals, listed at +1400.

