Breeders' Cup Classic 2019: Latest Odds, Predictions Heading into Saturday

McKinzie remains the favourite to win the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, but Vino Rosso is expected to run him close.

The pair carry the shortest odds in the latest betting. However, there's a number of genuine contenders who could stun punters and the bookies this year.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Code of Honor is also seen as a potential winner, but a disappointing No. 11 post position might mean the horse struggles to challenge for the top prize.

The $6 million purse makes the Classic one of the richest events in horse racing, and California's Santa Anita Park will act as host for a record 10th time.

Latest Odds (Runner, odds)

McKinzie: 4-1

Vino Rosso: 9-2

Code Of Honor: 4-1

Elate: 13-2

Yoshida: 7-1

Higher Power: 16-1

Owendale: 16-1

Mongolian Groom: 20-1

Math Wizard: 33-1

War of Will: 33-1

Seeking The Soul: 33-1

Placing Prediction

First: McKinzie

Second: Vino Rosso

Third: Elate

Fourth: Code Of Honor

Vino Rosso and Elate To Push McKinzie Until the End

Bob Baffert has taken the potential McKinzie possessed and turned the colt into a runner that usually finishes in the top two.

The four-year-old has developed a remarkable consistency and has never finished worse than runner-up in any of his races, except in last season's showing in the Classic.

Horsephotos/Getty Images

McKinzie was fancied before last year's marquee race, but the colt finished down the field in 12th after a poor performance at Churchill Downs.

Victories at the Alysheba Stakes and Whitney Stakes suggest McKinzie is now ready to win the Classic, but the post position draw makes for interesting reading.

Baffert will be happy with the No. 8 position, but Mongolian Groom is placed just outside. The 20-1 shot beat McKinzie in his last race at Santa Anita's Awesome Again Stakes.

However, McKinzie has appeared relaxed and ready in the buildup, per the Breeders' Cup official Twitter account:

Vino Rosso offers a genuine threat of speed in the race, but Elate's No. 6 post position could provide him a shot at victory.

The five-year-old is an expert over 10 furlongs and has won each time he has raced over the distance during his career.

Baffert will be well aware of the William Mott-trained horse, and McKinzie must not make a mistake if he wants to win.

Precautions have been taken, with Baffert choosing Joel Rosario to ride the favourite instead of Mike Smith.

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Rosario won last year's race on Accelerate, and he could be the jockey that takes McKinzie to the next level of performance.

Smith will participate in the race, with the four-time Classic winner possessing a good chance of placing on 7-1 shot Yoshida—who is Elate's stablemate.

This year's Classic could be one of the greatest ever, and the top four horses in the betting could be neck and neck as they pass the finish post.