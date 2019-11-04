Red Sox Rumors: J.D Martinez Accepts Contract Option, Avoids Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

J.D. Martinez has decided to go with the guaranteed money remaining on his contract by opting into the final three years of his deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Martinez will remain in Boston and can earn $62.5 million over the next three seasons. Martinez can also opt-out after the 2020 season, per Passan.

By exercising his option, Martinez is assured of earning $62.45 million through the 2022 season. This decision doesn't ensure that the three-time All-Star remains with the Red Sox.

Team president Sam Kennedy told reporters Oct. 1 there is a way for the Red Sox to keep Martinez and Mookie Betts while staying below Major League Baseball's luxury tax, "but obviously it will be difficult given the nature of the agreements and the contracts we have in place."

MLB's luxury-tax threshold is set at $208 million in 2020. The Red Sox currently project to have a $210.3 million payroll, per Baseball-Reference.com.

Opting out would have given Martinez the ability to pick his next destination. Instead, he's put himself in a situation where the Red Sox control his next team if they decide to trade him.

There are practical reasons for Martinez to keep the deal he has, regardless of what happens with Boston's payroll. When he was a free agent two years, it took until Feb. 26 before he officially signed his deal with the Red Sox.

The free-agent market in recent years hasn't been kind to players over the age of 30—Martinez is 32 years old—who have negative defensive value and are best suited to being a designated hitter.



There is no indication that Martinez is hitting an offensive decline after posting a .304/.383/.557 slash line with 36 homers and 105 RBI in 2019.

Martinez is a proven commodity signed to a reasonable salary given his level of production. The Red Sox would certainly benefit from having his bat in their lineup next season, if they decide to keep him now that they know he's opted into his deal.