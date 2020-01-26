Myles Turner Won't Play for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Because of Illness

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 96-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness, according to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana.  

He entered the day averaging 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on the season.

Turner put in another solid season of work in 2018-19, averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and a league-best 2.7 blocks. He more than justified Indiana's decision to sign him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

The 23-year-old had an injury scare early in the 2019-20 campaign. He was limited to just under 10 minutes on the floor before his right ankle bent awkwardly while setting a pick in the team's 118-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 30.

Injuries have been an issue throughout Turner's career. He missed a quarter of his rookie season when he suffered a fracture in his left thumb. Then, a right elbow sprain and a concussion left him unavailable for 16 games in 2017-18.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in October that the Pacers had spoken to other teams about possibly trading Domantas Sabonis. Rather than moving the big man, Indiana signed Sabonis to a four-year, $77 million extension that will go into effect in 2020-21.

Turner's durability may have played a factor in the team's decision.

Long-term questions about Turner and Sabonis' suitability together arguably remain because of how much their skill sets overlap. Having Sabonis, however, is undoubtedly a great insurance policy for when Turner is absent for any length of time, which is the case once again for the Pacers.

Related

    Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

    Officials confirm the Lakers legend has died at age 41

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Simmons Looking Like 76ers' Franchise Cornerstone

    In Embiid's absence, Ben Simmons reestablishes his dominance

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons Looking Like 76ers' Franchise Cornerstone

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Disappointing Draft Prospects So Far

    Scouts say these college stars have not lived up to their hype this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Most Disappointing Draft Prospects So Far

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Is the Calm in the Clippers' Storm

    Leonard's performance in Miami shows he's the constant force for LAC through the noise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Is the Calm in the Clippers' Storm

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report