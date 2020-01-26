Myles Turner Won't Play for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Because of Illness

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness, according to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana.

He entered the day averaging 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game on the season.

Turner put in another solid season of work in 2018-19, averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and a league-best 2.7 blocks. He more than justified Indiana's decision to sign him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

The 23-year-old had an injury scare early in the 2019-20 campaign. He was limited to just under 10 minutes on the floor before his right ankle bent awkwardly while setting a pick in the team's 118-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 30.

Injuries have been an issue throughout Turner's career. He missed a quarter of his rookie season when he suffered a fracture in his left thumb. Then, a right elbow sprain and a concussion left him unavailable for 16 games in 2017-18.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in October that the Pacers had spoken to other teams about possibly trading Domantas Sabonis. Rather than moving the big man, Indiana signed Sabonis to a four-year, $77 million extension that will go into effect in 2020-21.

Turner's durability may have played a factor in the team's decision.

Long-term questions about Turner and Sabonis' suitability together arguably remain because of how much their skill sets overlap. Having Sabonis, however, is undoubtedly a great insurance policy for when Turner is absent for any length of time, which is the case once again for the Pacers.