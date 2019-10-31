4-Star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Commits to Ohio State; Son of Colts Hall of Famer

247Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of former Indianapolis Colts wideout Marvin Harrison, announced his commitment to Ohio State in a tweet Thursday.

Harrison Jr. is a 4-star wideout who stars at St. Joseph's Prep School. He is the No. 54 overall prospect and eighth-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Buckeyes had long been the heavy favorites to land Harrison, with 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions giving them a 100 percent chance. Florida, LSU and Georgia were among the other schools that attempted to land Harrison, but they did not appear to have much of a chance.

Harrison said he "loves" Ohio State after visiting during the spring game and highlighted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline as a major reason.

"Coach Hartline is not only a great coach but a great person, as is everyone at Ohio State. They're such great people to be around, it's really amazing,” Harrison told Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row. He continued:

"But Coach Hartline is special. I got to know his family a little bit over the visits and they're great people. He coaches me as if I'm one of his players already. We talked about some routes he saw me run at The Opening regional last week and he just coached me through some of those. What I did good and what I could have done better, etc. It's just amazing that we have that relationship already. It's something that I don't think I'll get anywhere else."

Ohio State has six players committed in the 2021 class and is ranked fourth by 247Sports. Harrison joins fellow 4-star wideout Jayden Ballard, giving the Buckeyes a strong start to building their skill positions moving forward.