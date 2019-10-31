WWE Legend The Rock Reportedly Pays $9M in Cash for 46-Acre Mansion in Georgia

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Hollywood actor and former WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly purchased a massive mansion in a small Georgia town near Atlanta recently.

According to TMZ Sports, The Rock paid $9,014,000 in cash for the 46-acre estate, which is located 45 minutes from Atlanta in Powder Springs, Georgia. Powder Springs has a population of just 15,000.

The mansion is 14,791 square feet and features eight bedrooms, a 12-stall barn, a huge pool and a farmhouse.

Johnson, 47, is a 10-time world champion in WWE, but it can be argued that he has experienced even greater success in the movie business.

The Rock has starred in huge Hollywood hits such as the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji, Moana, Baywatch, Rampage, San Andreas and others.

Johnson seemingly favors living in the southeast United States, as he purchased a home in Southwest Ranches, Florida, for $4.5 million in 2014.

According to Forbes, the $9 million purchase price of his new home didn't put much of a dent in The Rock's bank account, since he earned $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, which was the most of any actor.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).