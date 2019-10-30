Report: Red Sox Hire Dave Bush as New Pitching Coach to Replace Dana LeVangie

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Dave Bush is the new pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive noted the American League East team confirmed as much after Alex Speier of the Boston Globe previously deemed him the "clear front-runner" for the position.

The pitching coach role was vacant because the Red Sox reassigned Dana LeVangie to a pro scouting position.

The 39-year-old pitched nine seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers and finished with a 4.73 ERA in his career, which ended in 2012.

Boston hired him as a pitching analyst in 2016, and the Pittsburgh native was the franchise's minor league pitching performance coordinator during the 2019 campaign.

The pitching staff needs to make strides in 2020 if the Red Sox are going to bounce back from an 84-78 effort in 2019. While they won the World Series the previous season, the staff was a mere 19th in the league with a 4.70 ERA for the third-place finishers in the American League East.

The drop-off in production led to the reassignment of LeVangie, a longtime organizational fixture who became the pitching coach in November 2017.

This is part of an overhaul for the Red Sox that also included the hiring of Chaim Bloom as the chief baseball officer after the team fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in September.