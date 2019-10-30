3-Star Michigan Commit JD Johnson Retires After Doctors Discover Heart Issue

Quarterback prospect and Michigan Wolverines commit JD Johnson announced his football career is over due to medical reasons.  

He explained in a tweet on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with a heart condition called coarctation of the aorta at 12 years old. While he was set to receive an expansion adjustment to the original stent, there were complications that made playing football far too risky:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Johnson was a 3-star prospect and the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020. He committed to Michigan over programs such as Arizona and Oregon.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN noted the Phoenix native was featured on the Netflix documentary QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Johnson said in his tweet that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh ensured his scholarship would be honored and even offered him a position on the staff.

