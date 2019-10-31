Breeders' Cup 2019: Odds and Predictions for All Entries in Classic Race

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic takes place on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in California, with McKinzie expected to start as the favourite.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse finished 12th in the race last season, but has developed into a winner over the past 12 months.

A field of 11 are set to start the marquee race at the two-day festival. Code of Honor was expected to be McKinzie's main challenger, but a poor post-position draw could scupper his chances.

Latest Odds (Runner, odds, predicted finish)

McKinzie: 4-1 (first)

Vino Rosso: 9-2 (second)

Code Of Honor: 9-2 (fourth)

Elate: 13-2 (third)

Yoshida: 7-1 (fifth)

Higher Power: 16-1(eighth)

Owendale: 16-1 (seventh)

Mongolian Groom: 20-1 (sixth)

Math Wizard: 33-1 (10th)

War of Will: 33-1 (ninth)

Seeking The Soul: 33-1 (11th)

All odds via Oddschecker

When Code Of Honor was drawn on the outside of the pack, the 9-2 shot saw his hope of winning decrease.

McKinzie drew a favourable lane at No. 8, and Baffert's colt could dominate due to the advantage:

Baffert is no stranger to the $6 million race and he's won the event three times since 2014.

McKinzie's disappointing display at last year's Classic should not affect his performance on Saturday, although if he's off his game again he will be devoured by a field full of quality with aspirations of winning.

Code of Honor has plenty of staying power, but must quickly find track position in order to produce a credible threat.

The three-year-old defeated Vino Rosso in the 2019 Jockey Club Gold Cup in New York after the Todd Pletcher-trained horse was relegated from first to second, and the pair are expected to battle at the front in Arcadia.

The colts made contact during the Gold Cup race and it was enough for the stewards to decide Code Of Honor should be given the victory after Vino Rosso crossed the line first.

The two horses will be in the mix to place, but McKinzie's form makes him the favourite.

McKinzie has finished all but one of his races in the top two, and the four-year-old is appealing to punters.

However, McKinzie did lose his last outing to Mongolian Groom, surprisingly placing second behind the current 20-1 Classic shot.

Joel Rosario has replaced Mike Smith as McKinzie's jockey, and the 34-year-old won last year's Classic on Accelerate.

Smith is a four-time Classic winner, and Baffert will hope Rosario can guide the favourite to victory.