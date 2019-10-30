Video: Watch Juan Soto's Childhood Coaches React to Game 6 World Series HR

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto tosses his bat to first base coach Tim Bogar after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto provided one of the key moments in his team's 7-2 victory in Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, blasting a go-ahead home run in the top of the fifth inning.

And two of his former coaches, Rafael Zapata and Jeysson Adon, loved every second of it:

When someone says they don't understand the power of sports, show them that clip and how much the homer meant to those two men.

As for Soto, his celebration—he carried his bat all the way down the first base line—mirrored what Alex Bregman did in the first inning when he blasted his own solo shot to give Houston a 2-1 lead.

"It's pretty cool. I want to do it, too. That's what I think when I saw that," Soto said, laughing, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. "I get the opportunity and do the same thing."

And now the Nationals will face the Astros in a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday night. You can bet Soto's former coaches will be glued to the television.

Related

    Who You Got in Game 7?

    Max Scherzer vs. Zack Greinke, winner-take-all 🍿

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who You Got in Game 7?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Early FA Contract Predictions for Top Stars 🤑

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Early FA Contract Predictions for Top Stars 🤑

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Blown Call Will Be the Defining Moment of the 2019 WS

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Blown Call Will Be the Defining Moment of the 2019 WS

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Get Ready for Game 7 Drama 🍿

    From ‘really weird’ Game 6 to Max Scherzer’s mysterious neck injury, the World Series finale is about to be epic 🏆

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Get Ready for Game 7 Drama 🍿

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report