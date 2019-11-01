Breeders' Cup 2019: Post Time, Post Positions and Friday TV Coverage

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Five races for Juvenile Colts and Fillies will begin the 2019 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park in California on Friday. Among them is the $1,000,000, 1-mile Juvenile Turf and the Juvenile Fillies meeting worth $2,000,000.

Aidan O'Brien has trained four previous winners of the Juvenile Turf and has two strong contenders in this year's edition. The strongest is Arizona, a two-year-old colt set to be ridden by Ryan Moore, the man in the saddle for all four of O'Brien's past winners.

Meanwhile, British Idiom is one to watch in the Juvenile Fillies, with Selflessly a good choice in the Fillies Turf. Eight Rings will be tough to beat in the TVG Juvenile later in the day, and Frankie Dettori will be on board A'Ali in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Coverage of each race will be broadcast on NBCSN and TVG, according to the event's official website.

Friday's Schedule (Post Time, Post Positions, Horse, Jockey and Trainer)

Juvenile Turf Sprint (4:12 p.m. ET/1:12 p.m. PT/8:12 p.m. GMT)

1. Chimney Rock (Jose Ortiz, Michael J. Maker)

2. Band Practice (Jamie Spencer, Archie Watson)

3. Another Miracle (Manuel Franco, Gary Contessa)

4. Dream Shot (Christopher Hayes, James Tate)

5. Encoder (Flavien Prat, John W. Sadler)

6. Alligator Alley (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien)

7. Kimari (John Velazquez, Wesley A. Ward)

8. Dr Simpson (Richard Kingscote, Tom Dascombe)

9. Four Wheel Drive (Irad Ortiz Jr., Wesley A. Ward)

10. A'Ali (Lanfranco Dettori, Simon Crisford)

11. King Neptune (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien)

12. Cambria (Tyler Gaffalione, Wesley A. Ward)

13. Bulletproof One (Javier Castellano, Peter Miller)

14. Air Force Jet (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien)

15. Fore Left (Mario Gutierrez, Doug F. O'Neill)

16. Karak (Julio Garcia, Wesley A. Ward)

Juvenile Turf (4:52 p.m. ET/1:52 p.m. PT/8:52 p.m. GMT)

1. Our Country (John Velazquez, George Weaver)

2. Structor (Jose Ortiz, Chad C. Brown)

3. Peace Achieved (Miguel Mena, Mark E. Casse)

4. Decorated Invader (Irad Ortiz Jr., Christophe Clement)

5. Vitalogy (Javier Castellano, Brendan P. Walsh)

6. Graceful Kitten (Hector Berrios, Amador Merei Sanchez)

7. Andesite (Joel Rosario, Brad Cox)

8. Billy Batts (Paco Lopez, Peter Miller)

9. Gear Jockey (Tyler Gaffalione, George R. Arnold II)

10. War Beast (Abel Cedillo, Doug F. O'Neill)

11. Proven Strategies (Edgard Zayas, Mark E. Casse)

12. Arizona (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien)

13. Fort Myers (Wayne Lordan, Aidan P. O'Brien)

14. Hit the Road (Flavien Prat, Dan Blacker)

15. Deviant (Lane Luzzi, Danny Pish)

Juvenile (7:04 p.m. ET/4:04 p.m. PT/11:04 p.m. GMT)

1. Dennis' Moment (Irad Ortiz Jr., Dale L. Romans)

2. Wrecking Crew (Paco Lopez, Peter Miller)

3. Shoplifted (Ricardo Santana Jr., Steven M. Asmussen)

4. Storm the Court (Flavien Prat, Peter A. Eurton)

5. Scabbard (Mike Smith, Eddie Kenneally)

6. Eight Rings (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert)

7. Anneau d'Or (Juan Hernandez, Blaine Wright)

8. Full Flat (Yutaka Take, Hideyuki Mori)

Juvenile Fillies Turf (12:12 p.m. ET/3:12 p.m. PT/4:12 p.m. GMT)

1. Living In The Past (Daniel Tudhope, Karl Burke)

2. Croughavouke (Flavien Prat, Jeff Mullins)

3. Shadn (Jamie Spencer, Andrew M. Balding)

4. Abscond (Irad Ortiz Jr., Eddie Kenneally)

5. Daahyeh (William Buick, Roger Varian)

6. Unforgetable (Wayne Lordan, Joseph O'Brien)

7. Crystalle (Joel Rosario, John C. Kimmel DVM)

8. Tango (Ryan Moore, Aidan P. O'Brien)

9. Albigna (Shane Foley, Mrs. John Harrington)

10. Fair Maiden (Drayden Van Dyke, Eoin G. Harty)

11. Sharing (Manuel Franco, H. Graham Motion)

12. Sweet Melania (Jose Ortiz, Todd A. Pletcher)

13. Selflessly (Javier Castellano, Chad C. Brown)

14. Etoile (Lanfranco Dettori, Aidan P. O'Brien)

Juvenile Fillies (5:32 p.m. ET/2:32 p.m. PT/9:32 p.m. GMT)

1. Donna Veloce (Flavien Prat, Simon Callaghan)

2. Two Sixty (Edgard Zayas, Mark E. Casse)

3. Perfect Alibi (Irad Ortiz Jr., Mark E. Casse)

4. British Idiom (Javier Castellano, Brad Cox)

5. Lazy Daisy (Rafael Bejarano, Doug F. O'Neill)

6. Bast (John Velazquez, Bob Baffert)

7. Wicked Whisper (Joel Rosario, Steven M. Asmussen)

8. K P Dreamin (Ruben Fuentes, Jeff Mullins)

9. Comical (Abel Cedillo, Doug F. O'Neill)

The build-up to the TVG Juvenile has seen Maxfield withdrawn after trainer Brendan Walsh said the two-year-old was "not himself," per John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times.

Godolphin USA stable president Jimmy Bell described exactly why Walsh had to take the decision: "Terrible timing, but it was really a pretty easy call. Brendan said when he came out this morning and washed off the poultice that he said it was a little off. … So, we took him for a jog around there for whatever reason he wasn't himself. … It could be as simple as a bruise in his foot. But what we do know is he's not running."

In the remaining field, any juvenile trained by Bob Baffert has to be taken seriously as a potential winner, so Eight Rings rates as one to watch. Baffert also trained the victor of last year's TVG, Game Winner.

Having John Velazquez in the saddle will also make a difference since the 47-year-old has won multiple races at various levels during previous editions of the Breeders' Cup. His experience will prove pivotal in determining the outcome.

Dettori knows what it takes to win at this event, having recorded 14 Breeders' victories in the past, per Sky Sports. It's going to be a busy weekend for the veteran—he will appear in five different races across both days.

Sky Sports also noted how Dettori's best chance for a win will be when he rides A'Ali, trained by Simon Crisford, in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The focus in the Juvenile Fillies Turf will be on the Chad Brown-trained Selflessly. Brown has had five winners in this race, including in each of the last four years, according to BloodHorse.com's Tracy Gantz.

Selflessly is in form after winning the Grade 2 Miss Grillo Stakes back in September, per Gantz. Moving up to compete in a Grade 1 field represents a challenge, but Javier Castellano can guide this filly to the winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.