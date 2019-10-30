World Series 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Nationals vs. Astros Game 7

Eric Gay/Associated Press

For the third time in four years, the World Series will go the distance.

The Washington Nationals will try to replicate the 2016 Chicago Cubs by winning the final two contests on the road.

Washington earned all three of its Fall Classic victories on its travels, and a fourth would hand it the franchise's first-ever championship.

Two years ago, Houston captured Game 7 on the road to win its first title. The experience gained from 2017 could help the Astros reverse the trend in favor of the visitors.

But AJ Hinch's team could be at a disadvantage with Max Scherzer starting for Washington. Houston counters with Zack Greinke, who will be backed by Jose Urquidy and a handful of fresh bullpen arms.

World Series Game 7 Information

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or FoxSports.com

Predictions

Scherzer Keeps Washington In Game with Strong Start

In his four playoff starts, Scherzer has conceded six earned runs in 24 innings.

In Game 1, he fanned seven batters while giving up two scores and three hits over five frames. If he produces something similar, or better, Washington could be in a good position heading into the latter innings.

The key for the 35-year-old is to avoid an early concession to a Houston side that has a propensity for getting on the board in the opening frames.

Houston followed that trend in Game 6, as a George Springer sacrifice fly and Alex Bregman home run put them ahead 2-1 after the first. But after that, Stephen Strasburg shut down the Astros by holding them to three hits over the next 7.1 innings.

In Game 1, the home side did the same thing, as Yuli Gurriel drove in a pair on a double. The Astros did not score again until the seventh.

If there is a long gap in between Houston's offensive production, Scherzer should be able to settle into a rhythm and last anywhere from five to seven innings.

If that occurs, he will limit the bullpen usage, which allows manager Dave Martinez to call on his most reliable hurlers to potentially finish off the series.

Ideally, Scherzer would go six or seven before a combination of Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson take over.

Martinez could also call on Anibal Sanchez and Patrick Corbin to follow up Scherzer and then go to his relievers to seal a victory.

Bregman, Springer Provide Clutch Hits For Houston

Bregman and Springer have combined for 14 hits, five home runs and 12 RBI. If Houston wins Game 7, one or both will likely play a crucial role in securing the title.

Two years ago, Springer went 2-of-5 with a home run and a double in his team's Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bregman did not have a hit in 2017's finale, but he enters Wednesday with five hits in his last three contests. In total, the third baseman has five multi-hit performances in the World Series, and a sixth could feature a few runs batted in.

If Springer, who is 4-of-7 in the last two contests, reaches base along with Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley, the Most Valuable Player candidate could come up with a hit that brings in a few runs.

In its three victories, Houston plated seven runners in the final three frames, including a four-run seventh in Game 4.

If Houston is able to work counts against Scherzer to remove him from the game early, it may feast on Washington's bullpen in the latter stages.

Nationals relievers have been tagged for 10 runs, with Hudson giving up four and Rainey conceding three.

Since four of Houston's top six World Series hitters are its first four in the order, we expect at least one of them to come up with a timely hit to put it in a position to take a late advantage.

Final Score Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 3

Houston carries an edge in all-around Game 7 experience, and Zack Greinke has given up two earned runs in his last pair of appearances.

If the Astros earn an early run or two, it could set Greinke up to shut down the Nationals before handing the ball over to Urquidy, or its dominant bullpen arms.

The Game 7 experience of the 2017 champion should also play a role, and it may help Bregman and others have a better approach at the plate. The third baseman is one of six players with over six hits for Houston, while Washington has three batters with seven base knocks each.

If Houston once again gets production from all parts of its order and receives a jolt from one of its sluggers, it could be the first home team to win in the best-of-seven series.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.