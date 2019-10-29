Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Ejected for Arguing Controversial Call in Game 6

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals argues a runner interference call with umpire Sam Holbrook #34 during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals have to win Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night in order to keep their season alive, and manager Dave Martinez argued with the umpires as if there's no tomorrow en route to an ejection.

In the top of the seventh inning, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was called out on a controversial call. Umpires ruled that Turner was running inside the basepath:

Martinez was furious with the call, which is non-reviewable, and had to be restrained from the umpires before getting tossed:

Martinez getting ejected in an elimination game isn't ideal for the Nationals. More than that, though, Martinez getting that worked up could have been scary for him personally, as he underwent a minor heart procedure in September after experiencing chest pains.

Elsewhere on the field, chief baseball officer Joe Torre conferred with crew chief Gary Cederstrom. Turner was caught on a hot microphone criticizing Torre:

Two batters after Turner was called out, Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon helped ease the tension by mashing a two-run home run to extend Washington's lead to 5-2:

Turner came to the plate again in the top of the ninth and got his own revenge with a double. Two batters later—sound familiar?—Rendon knocked a two-run double to make it 7-2 Nationals:

Rendon's five RBI made it certain that Martinez will get to manage one more game this season.

Game 7 will be Wednesday night, back at Minute Maid Park and scheduled for an 8:08 p.m. ET start.

Related

    Nationals Force World Series Game 7 🚨

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nationals Force World Series Game 7 🚨

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 2019 World Series to Be Least-Watched Ever

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Report: 2019 World Series to Be Least-Watched Ever

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Scherzer Would Start Game 7

    Nats GM says righty is ‘good to go’ if they win tonight

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Scherzer Would Start Game 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bud Light Sending Double-Fisting Nats Fan to World Series Game 6

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Bud Light Sending Double-Fisting Nats Fan to World Series Game 6

    New York Post
    via New York Post