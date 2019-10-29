Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Ejected for Arguing Controversial Call in Game 6

Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals have to win Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night in order to keep their season alive, and manager Dave Martinez argued with the umpires as if there's no tomorrow en route to an ejection.

In the top of the seventh inning, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was called out on a controversial call. Umpires ruled that Turner was running inside the basepath:

Martinez was furious with the call, which is non-reviewable, and had to be restrained from the umpires before getting tossed:

Martinez getting ejected in an elimination game isn't ideal for the Nationals. More than that, though, Martinez getting that worked up could have been scary for him personally, as he underwent a minor heart procedure in September after experiencing chest pains.

Elsewhere on the field, chief baseball officer Joe Torre conferred with crew chief Gary Cederstrom. Turner was caught on a hot microphone criticizing Torre:

Two batters after Turner was called out, Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon helped ease the tension by mashing a two-run home run to extend Washington's lead to 5-2:

Turner came to the plate again in the top of the ninth and got his own revenge with a double. Two batters later—sound familiar?—Rendon knocked a two-run double to make it 7-2 Nationals:

Rendon's five RBI made it certain that Martinez will get to manage one more game this season.

Game 7 will be Wednesday night, back at Minute Maid Park and scheduled for an 8:08 p.m. ET start.