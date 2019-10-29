Seton Hall Head Coach Kevin Willard Suspended 2 Games for Alleged Tampering

Porter Binks/Getty Images

Seton Hall has suspended men's basketball coach Kevin Willard for his team's exhibition matchup against Misericordia and the Pirates' regular-season opener against Wagner for alleged transfer tampering, per Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press and Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

"The university-issued suspension is in response to an NCAA investigation into allegations of transfer tampering, sources confirmed," Braziller wrote. "Sources told The Post the player in question is current junior forward Taurean Thompson, who transferred from Syracuse two years ago."

Seton Hall issued a statement, per Carino:

“Seton Hall University has been working collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff to address an infraction within our men’s basketball program."

"Our department has been proactive in our review and has been fully cooperating with the NCAA enforcement staff. As head coach, Coach Willard assumes responsibility for the program, including this underlying violation, and has agreed to sit out the October 29 exhibition contest and the November 5 game. This matter is still in review, and as a result, we will refrain from commenting any further until it is resolved. Seton Hall is and always will be committed to a culture of compliance, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure it."



Carino also wrote that the NCAA is expected to rule on whether the two-game suspension will suffice "in the near future."

Thompson, the player in question, transferred from Syracuse to Seton Hall in 2017 after playing one season for the Orange. He sat out the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game last year. The 6'10" forward has two years of eligibility remaining.

Willard, 44, is entering his ninth season at Seton Hall's head coach after leading Iona for three years. He's guided the Pirates to four straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2016-19 and a Big East title in 2016.

Seton Hall enters the 2019-20 season with the highest expectations ever in the Willard era. The Pirates sit 12th in the preseason Associated Press poll, and Big East coaches picked them to win the conference.

They return their top three scorers from last year, including Myles Powell, who led the Big East with 23.1 points per contest.

Grant Billmeier will coach in Willard's place, although the Pirates' leader will still be allowed to run practices.

Billmeier, who played for Seton Hall from 2003-2007, has been on Willard's staff for all but one season in his Pirates tenure.

He took the reins for the Pirates' game against Misericordia on Tuesday and will do the same against Wagner on Tues., Nov. 5 at home. Willard is eligible to return for his team's Sat., Nov. 9 game against Stony Brook.