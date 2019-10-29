EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from Tuesday's 4th-Round Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City and Leicester City booked their places in the last eight of the 2019 Carabao Cup thanks to impressive wins on Tuesday night.

Holders Man City made it through after beating Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. A goal from Nicolas Otamendi started City en route to easy progress before Sergio Aguero doubled the tally seven minutes before the break.

Meanwhile, the Foxes put three goals past League One outfit Burton Albion. Kelechi Iheanacho, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison all got on the scoresheet.

Everton became the third representative of the Premier League to advance on the night after beating struggling Watford 2-0 on home soil, with Richarlison on target for the Toffees.

League Two will be represented in the draw by Colchester United after the U's beat division rivals Crawley Town 3-1, while an all-League One clash saw Oxford United outlast Sunderland in a penalty shootout.

Tuesday Scores

Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City

Crawley Town 1-3 Colchester United

Everton 2-0 Watford

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton

Oxford United 1-1 Sunderland (Oxford won 4-2 on penalties)

City fielded a strong starting XI against the Saints, with Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up top and Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva patrolling the wings. It was the latter who swung in a corner Otamendi met emphatically after 20 minutes.

City created a sweet second goal when some slick interchanges of passes helped release Kyle Walker on the overlap. The right-back picked out Aguero with a cross, and the Argentinian made no mistake with a landmark finish.

Aguero completed his brace 11 minutes after the restart to put the tie out of sight for Southampton. The Saints still managed to get a slight consolation when Jack Stephens got his head to a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Tielemans was in peak form against lower-league opposition. The Belgian playmaker showcased his vision and technique by teeing up Iheanacho to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

Iheanacho is not a regular starter, with Jamie Vardy still leading the line brilliantly, but the Nigerian has made a habit of thriving in this competition:

Leicester strikers are flourishing thanks to the ample supply of craft and artistry in midfield. Yet it was two of those technicians in the middle who combined superbly for the visitors' second goal.

Tielemans went from provider to goalscorer when Dennis Praet found him in space on the edge of the area. Arrowing a shot into the bottom corner was no problem for Tielemans, who is growing in confidence as one of the best young attacking midfielders in England's top flight.

The Foxes were coasting, but Burton caused a few nerves when Liam Boyce struck seven minutes after the break. It was left to James Maddison to salt away the result when he shot on the turn from inside the area after being teed up by Demarai Gray.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Everton had to leave it late to see off Premier League rivals at Goodison Park. The Hornets were holding firm until Mason Holgate put the Toffees in front inside the final 20 minutes.

Richarlison then added some gloss to the scoreline by finishing against his old club in stoppage time.

Colchester had it all to do after Dannie Bulman had struck from distance, Luke Norris' precise header levelled things less than two minutes after. The decisive moment of the tie came when former Arsenal reserve Cohen Bramall teased in a free-kick which Crawley goalkeeper Michael Luyambula managed to bundle into his own net.

Luke Gambin sent Colchester through 11 minutes from time.

Will Grigg and Marc McNulty failed from the spot in the shootout to condemn the Black Cats to elimination. Ironically, McNulty had drawn Sunderland level in regulation after Rob Hall had given Oxford the lead.

Oxford and Colchester get to keep their lucrative cup runs going, but both are likely to struggle in the next round given some of the big guns still left in the draw.

City look to have the strength in depth in attacking areas to outlast the competition, and the holders will take comfort from some of the marquee names facing elimination on Wednesday when Liverpool are at home to Arsenal and Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.