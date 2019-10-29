Eagles Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Among 6 Teams to Call About CB Chris Harris Jr

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have interest in acquiring Denver Broncos veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, though they aren't alone in that pursuit, according to multiple reports:

For an Eagles team that has been beset by injuries at the cornerback position this season, Harris would be an upgrade.



