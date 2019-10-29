Eagles Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Among 6 Teams to Call About CB Chris Harris Jr

Eagles Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Among 6 Teams to Call About CB Chris Harris JrOctober 29, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have interest in acquiring Denver Broncos veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, though they aren't alone in that pursuit, according to multiple reports:
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
Again, as said last few days, #Eagles are team to watch. Will they meet #Broncos' asking price? Multiple teams are calling. Remember, Harris will become free agent at year's end. That's part of equation. He's not signing deal with new team w/o testing free agency. #Denver7 https://t.co/Q5VXgKK0ld
For an Eagles team that has been beset by injuries at the cornerback position this season, Harris would be an upgrade.
