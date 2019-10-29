Manuel Garcia Charged After Allegedly Punching Pelicans Coach Joe Boylan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Rockets fan Manuel Garcia has been charged with misdemeanor assault after being arrested following Saturday night's game at Toyota Center for allegedly punching New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported Garcia's girlfriend, whose name wasn't provided, was also arrested Saturday for allegedly preventing police from getting to him.

Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said they will "get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions," according to the AP.

No further information about the alleged postgame attack was released.

The Rockets scored a 126-123 victory over the Pelicans in Saturday's game.

