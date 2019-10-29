Cowboys' Jason Garrett Expects Michael Bennett to Stand for National Anthem

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys leads the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett believes the recently acquired Michael Bennett will refrain from kneeling or staying in the locker room during the national anthem.

"We don’t anticipate that being an issue," Garrett told reporters Tuesday. "We’re excited to have him here. ... We anticipate him doing what all of our players do."

While a member of the New England Patriots, Bennett remained in the locker room as the anthem played before games.

The Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken noted Bennett has largely refrained recently from engaging in an outward protest during the anthem:

"There have been exceptions in recent years. For example, Veterans Day weekend and a Salute to Service game fell on consecutive weeks in 2017. Bennett, then with the Seattle Seahawks, made a point to stand on the sideline for those games, part of a stated effort to ensure his protest against racial inequality was not mistaken as a lack of support for U.S. military members. He previously had been sitting on the sideline bench during the anthem that season."

Gehlken also reported Bennett and the Cowboys "reached an understanding that he would stand on the sideline for the anthem here."

Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement in 2016 when he remained seated—later kneeling—as a way to raise awareness of police brutality and racial inequality. As the movement grew, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones organized a show of unity prior to a 2017 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Jones thought the display would dissuade players from wanting to continue protesting.

While the NFL allows players to stay back in the locker room in lieu of standing on the sideline, Jones reiterated in July 2018 that Cowboys players are expected to "stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

Dallas is off this week and will return to action Nov. 4 against the New York Giants.

