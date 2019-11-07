AEW Full Gear: Full Breakdown of Every Feud on the Match Card

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear, its third major pay-per-view event, is airing live on Saturday in Baltimore and features a stacked card.

Expectations are high for the AEW World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, the non-sanctioned bout between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, and a tag team meeting between the Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz.

Five other bouts fill out the mid-card with intriguing stakes and storylines. Here's the breakdown of every announced match at Full Gear.

Where and How to Watch

Full Gear will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Main Card (subject to change)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (world championship)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (non-sanctioned)

Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura (women's world championship)

SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party (three-way match for tag team championship)

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks

Adam Page vs. Pac

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears

The Buy In (subject to change)

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley

These two rivals have been at each other's throats since Fight for the Fallen back in July. After Bea Priestley gave Britt Baker a real-life concussion at the event, The Doctor has done everything she can to get her hands on the Englishwoman. This includes jumping out of the Casino Battle Royale at All Out to attack Priestley on her way to the ring.

During the battle royale, Baker eliminated Priestley. Then, the 23-year-old exacted revenge by holding on to Baker while Nyla Rose eliminated her from the competition as well, costing her a shot at the AEW women's championship.

"I got texts and calls from everybody after my concussion," Baker said in the latest episode of AEW Dark. "I did not get one text or call from Bea Priestly. It's an unwritten rule in our business that when you hurt someone badly, you follow up and make sure they're getting better. Some people are professionals and some people are pieces of s--t."

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears

According to the latest episode of AEW Dark, Joey Janela once put out a cigarette in Tully Blanchard's soda. The result? Blanchard and his protege Shawn Spears cornered the Bad Boy, opened his mouth up with pliers and forced a lit cigarette down his throat.

Janela replied on the send-home episode of Dynamite by saving Brandon Cutler from a brutal chair beating at the hands of Spears after losing to the Chairman. Both men needed a sense of direction since All Out, and now they have one despite the seemingly rushed build-up to their match at Full Gear.

Adam Page vs. Pac

These two foes faced off previously during AEW's first weekly episode of Dynamite when Pac used a stealthy groin strike unbeknownst to the referee to earn the win.

After a recent show, Page confronted the Bastard and demanded a rematch at Full Gear. Pac, undefeated in singles matches since joining AEW, could be on the cusp of a world championship title shot with another win against Page.

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks

This rivalry began when the debuting Santana and Ortiz, previously part of LAX during their time at Impact Wrestling, attacked the Young Bucks after their match against the Lucha Brothers at All Out.

On the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced that Santana and Ortiz were members of his Inner Circle. Since then, they've helped the AEW world champion terrorize Cody Rhodes and his closest peers, including during their first weekly show match against Omega and the Young Bucks when they defeated the trio.

Jericho issued a challenge to the Young Bucks on behalf of Santana and Ortiz for a match all Full Gear, which Matt and Nick Jackson eventually accepted.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the Young Bucks said their match won't be as flashy as a typical tag team contest of theirs because of how aggressive Santana and Ortiz have approached things.

"I think you're going to see a more aggressive side of us," Nick Jackson said. "We're excited to get in there with these guys because they're supposed to be one of the best tag teams in the world. We feel like we're the best, so when you get two of the best tag teams in the world in one ring, let's see who really is the best."

SoCal Uncensored vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party (AEW tag team championship)

After SoCal Uncensored won the inaugural AEW world tag team championship the week prior against the Lucha Brothers, Private Party also earned a shot at the titles at Full Gear by finishing third overall in the tag team tournament. Now, the top three tag teams from said tournament face off as part of SCU's first defense.

Riho vs. Emi Sakura (AEW women's world championship)

Although Emi Sakura may be relatively unfamiliar to many fans, she is quite familiar to Riho. When the AEW women's world champion was 9, she began her wrestling training under Sakura at her dojo in Japan. In the thirteen years since, the two wrestled against each other numerous times throughout Asia.

Now, the flamboyant Sakura faces her disciple in a singles match for the first time stateside, and for Riho's AEW women's world title no less.

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (non-sanctioned)

Although a couple of feuds on this card have gotten personal, none have as many layers to the rivalry as Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega. The feud began on AEW's first-ever show, Double or Nothing, where Moxley made his surprising debut last May. The storytelling for the match has been a major draw over the past few months despite a real-life injury from Moxley nearly derailing the feud in August.

A match between Moxley and Omega was announced for All Out, set to take place three months after their altercation at Double or Nothing. This layoff gave each wrestler an ample amount of time to build on the impending rivalry through action and, perhaps even more importantly, their words. Due to Moxley's injury though, the match was postponed until Full Gear.

Omega and the Young Bucks faced Jericho, Santana and Ortiz in the night's main event on the debut of AEW's nationally televised weekly show. After the ring was cleared out during a brawl, the Best Bout Machine remained the only competitor left in it. Then came an angry Moxley, who returned from his injury to ambush Omega. Throwing him out to the ringside area, the two rivals fought through the crowd all the way to the suite areas. There, Moxley got the better of Omega and delivered a DDT that sent his enemy head-first through a glass table.

The tension between the two continued for weeks, festering into a long-awaited unsanctioned match at Full Gear this Saturday. With the amount of compelling storytelling that came from this feud over the past six months, their in-ring encounter has a lot to live up to.

Click or tap here for a full breakdown of the Moxley-Omega feud.

Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes (AEW world championship)

Chris Jericho defends his AEW world championship for the first time against Cody Rhodes, who is undefeated in singles matches since joining the company.

In his first match of the weekly show, the American Nightmare defeated Sammy Guevara. After the bout, Jericho jumped Rhodes and later announced that Guevara, along with Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, were members of his Inner Circle. Since then, Cody sought the help of brother Dustin, best friend MJF and longtime family friend Diamond Dallas Page to confront the Inner Circle.

After a massive brawl that saw Cody punch a hole through a suite's glass window to get his hands on Jericho, the two remained civil during their contract signing. Both men shook hands before a long stare-down ahead of their title match that can last up to 60 minutes and whose winner will be decided by a panel of of three judges if the time limit is reached.

Cody announced on the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear that if he doesn't defeat Jericho, he will never challenge for the AEW world championship again.