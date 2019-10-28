Knicks News: Former GM Al Bianchi Dies of Natural Causes at Age 87

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks general manager and NBA player Al Bianchi died Monday at the age of 87.

Ian Begley of SNY noted the New York Knicks announced the news, saying Bianchi died of natural causes.

Bianchi was the general manager of the Knicks from July 1987 to March 1991 and made a number of notable moves, including hiring Rick Pitino as head coach, trading for Charles Oakley and signing John Starks as a free agent.

Bianchi began his career playing for the Syracuse Nationals for seven seasons from 1956 to 1963 and the Philadelphia 76ers the next three years. He averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a night during his career as an NBA player.

He also enjoyed a long coaching career that included stops as an assistant for the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns. He was a head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics and the ABA's Virginia Squires and Washington Capitols.

He also was named the 1970-71 ABA Coach of the Year.