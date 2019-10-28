Report: Cardinals' Chase Edmonds to Miss Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without running back Chase Edmonds for "a few weeks" while he deals with a hamstring strain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Edmonds exited in the third quarter from Arizona's 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Prior to leaving the game, the 23-year-old had carried the ball seven times for eight yards.

The Cardinals were without starting running back David Johnson against the Saints because of an ankle injury suffered the previous week against the New York Giants. Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is also expected to miss Arizona's upcoming Thursday night matchup with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

To compensate for their in-house losses in the backfield, the Cardinals traded for Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake earlier Monday.

The Cardinals didn't make a move when Johnson was lost to injury presumably because of how productively Edmonds filled in for him against the Giants.

Johnson had just one carry before leaving the game against New York with his ankle injury, demanding Edmonds to step up. He did so to the tune of 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

Drake did not travel with the winless Dolphins for their Monday night game against the Steelers, which makes sense now that a trade has been executed. Through six games in Miami this season, the 2016 third-rounder has struggled with just 174 yards and no touchdowns on 47 carries.

Last season, Drake had his most productive NFL season with 535 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries alongside 477 yards and five touchdowns on 53 catches.

Once Edmonds and Johnson return to the field, there's a chance that Drake will still provide value as the Cardinals' third-string back.

That said, Arizona's priority is getting Johnson and Edmonds back as the two have proved to be a viable duo.