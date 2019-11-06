Rams' Brandin Cooks out vs. Steelers; Will See Concussion Specialists Again

John Cordes/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that Cooks remains in the concussion protocol and will travel to Pittsburgh for a second meeting with specialists.

This is another setback for Cooks after he suffered a concussion during an October win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the injuries this year, the Oregon State product has been mostly durable throughout his career and appeared in all 16 games for four straight seasons from 2015 through 2018.

Cooks entered the 2019 campaign as one of the league's most consistent producers.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons while playing with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Rams, including last year when he helped lead Los Angeles to the Super Bowl with 80 catches for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns.

Cooks has followed with 27 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it is better equipped than most teams to handle the loss of a pass-catcher of Cooks' caliber. It still has the combination of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at wide receiver, as well as Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee at tight end.

Look for Josh Reynolds to see additional time, as well.