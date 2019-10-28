Browns Trade Rumors: Trent Williams Targeted, Redskins 'Open' to Dealing LT

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Fransisco 49ers in Landover, Md. Thompson hopes he can play after missing the past six games with a fracture on each side of his rib cage. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

After turning down offers all season, the Washington Redskins are reportedly now "open to dealing" left tackle Trent Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Cleveland Browns are considered a potential suitor for the seven-time Pro Bowler, and the Redskins will at least listen to offers.

Williams has been a holdout since training camp and hasn't appeared in a game yet this season for the 1-7 Redskins. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

