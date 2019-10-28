Browns Trade Rumors: Trent Williams Targeted, Redskins 'Open' to Dealing LT

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

After turning down offers all season, the Washington Redskins are reportedly now "open to dealing" left tackle Trent Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns are considered a potential suitor for the seven-time Pro Bowler, and the Redskins will at least listen to offers.

Williams has been a holdout since training camp and hasn't appeared in a game yet this season for the 1-7 Redskins.

