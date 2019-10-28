MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers 'Expected' to Pursue Francisco Lindor Deal

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After once again falling short of their goals, the Los Angeles Dodgers could try to upgrade the roster with the addition of Francisco Lindor.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, the Dodgers are "expected to pursue a trade" for the Cleveland Indians shortstop.

Lindor has been an All-Star in each of his four full seasons in the majors, finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting in each of the last three years.

The 25-year-old finished this past season with a .284 batting average, 32 home runs, 40 doubles and 22 stolen bases. He is also a difference-maker in the field, winning a Gold Glove in 2016 and listed as a finalist for the award again this year.

Despite his production, the Indians appear unlikely to reward him with a new deal before he hits free agency after the 2021 season.

"Enjoy him. We control him for three more years," owner James Dolan said of Lindor in March, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. "Enjoy him and then we'll see what happens."

Cleveland might not get that much time if the organization believes it can get a good return in a trade.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are usually willing to spend money but only have two players with guaranteed contracts beyond 2021—A.J. Pollock and Kenta Maeda.

Adding Lindor would provide the team with a major upgrade to a squad that already won 106 games in 2019, but lost in the division series to the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles has won the NL West seven straight years but has failed to achieve the ultimate goal of a World Series title.

If the Dodgers do acquire Lindor, Morosi noted the team could either trade Corey Seager or move him to third base while shifting Justin Turner to first.