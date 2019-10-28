Report: Patrick Beverley Told Warriors' Steph Curry 'The Next 5 Years Are Mine'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The new face of basketball rocks Timbs at the beach—at least if you hear him tell it.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reportedly told Steph Curry the "next five years are mine" in the team's drubbing of the Golden State Warriors last week. Sean Deveney of Heavy reported details of their exchange: "'You had the last five years,' Beverley told Curry, according to a source. 'The next five years are mine.' To that, Curry laughed and replied, "Aren't you 31?'"

The Warriors are coming off five straight NBA Finals appearances, highlighted by Curry etching his name among the greatest players in league history. The proliferation of threes across the NBA can largely be attributed to Curry's transcendence, making him arguably the most influential player in basketball.

Beverley has quite a ways to go to match that resume. He's known as one of the league's most dogged defenders, but he's at a distinct disadvantage if he plans to take over the next five years of basketball.

Beverley's team, however, could have a strong run upcoming. The Clippers have looked like the NBA's best team at this early stage of the season despite being without Paul George, getting strong wins over the Lakers and Warriors before losing to the Suns. They opened the year among the championship favorites, and Beverley's ability to hound guards on the perimeter helps fortify arguably the league's best wing defense.

"Y'all a little different without KD, I see," Beverley said of the Warriors, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "Uh-huh, y'all cheated long enough. It's OK. Y'all had a good run. Back to reality."

The Warriors have opened their campaign with a pair of ugly losses, getting trounced by the Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. They currently have the worst net rating in the NBA.