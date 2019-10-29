Breeders' Cup 2019: TV Schedule, Dates, Race Times, Weather Forecast, Draw, More

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Santa Anita Park plays host to the 2019 Breeders' Cup as the two-day horse racing festival returns to Arcadia, California for a record 10th time.

The event sees some of the world's best thoroughbreds competing across 14 races over Friday and Saturday at the famous track.

The highlight of the action is Saturday's Longines Classic which carries a purse of $6 million and sees 11 horses aged three and over all going for glory over 1¼ miles.

Viewers can tune in to the action on Friday and Saturday on NBC Sports. The races will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and the Breeders' Cup official website. Full details are available here.

Friday Schedule (all times ET)

Juvenile Turf Sprint, 4:12 p.m.

Juvenile Turf Presented by Coolmore America, 4:52 p.m.

Juvenile Fillies, 5:32 p.m.

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 6:12 p.m.

TVG Juvenile 7:03 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint, 2:55 p.m.

Turf Sprint, 3:33 p.m.

Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile, 4:10 p.m.

Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf, 4:54 p.m.

Sprint, 5:36 p.m.

TVG Mile, 6:20 p.m.

Longines Distaff, 7 p.m.

Longines Turf, 7:40 p.m.

Longines Classic, 8:44 p.m.

Weather Forecast

The forecast for Friday is hot and sunny with temperatures tipped to hit 82 degrees. There is no chance of rain but a light breeze can be expected, according to Weather.com. Saturday sees more hot weather forecast with temperatures predicted to reach 85 degrees.

Post Positions Draw

The post positions draw was made on Monday for all 14 races and can be found in full here.

Here's a look at the draw for the Longines Classic:

Breeders' Cup Preview

The Breeders' Cup was hit with a blow on Monday when Magical, one of the favourites for the Filly & Mare Turf, was forced out with a temperature and immediately retired:

Magical has been described as "the ultimate racehorse" by trainer Aidan O'Brien. The filly has won over $3 million in prize money during her career and bows out with a record of nine wins from 21 starts, per the Guardian's Chris Cook.

Magical's retirement means Sistercharlie will be the strong favourite for victory on Saturday, although O'Brien still has interest in the race with Fleeting, who finished fourth at the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot:

Of course the highlight of the day is the Classic which is one of the sport's most prestigious races. McKinzie is the early favourite and trainer Bob Baffert has been talking about his chances:

McKinzie has seven wins from 13 career starts, but there are doubts about him heading into the race after a surprise defeat to Mongolian Groom at the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita in September:

Baffert's colt will also have a change of jockey for the race. Joel Rosario will ride him for the first time after replacing Mike Smith in the saddle.

Per Richard Rosenblatt at US Racing, Baffert explained why he had made the swap: "I just go with my instinct. I was frustrated. I felt like I had to make a change."

Code of Honor and Vino Rosso look in good shape to challenge for the win in an evenly matched field of 11 horses that also contains quality contenders such as Elate, Yoshida and Preakness winner War of Will.