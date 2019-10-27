Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have put together consecutive wins, and fantasy owners have to like what they saw in the team's passing game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes against a woeful Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense. We also witnessed another pass-catcher in the offense emerge as a potential waiver-wire target.

After two subpar outings, Gardner Minshew II rediscovered his magic in a 29-15 victory over the New York Jets, throwing for 279 yards and three scores. He's made a strong case to keep his job with Nick Foles (broken collarbone) on the mend. Owners should hold on to the rookie sixth-rounder until the team has made a clear-cut decision on the quarterback situation.

With the trade deadline approaching Tuesday, managers should consider picking up a player who could suit up for a new team next week.

We'll take a look at eight players capable of posting strong numbers in the second half of the season. They're all owned in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:50 p.m. ET.

Week 9 Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

QB Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (54 percent owned)

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (30 percent owned)

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (68 percent owned)

RB Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (56 percent owned)

WR Robby Anderson, New York Jets (68 percent owned)

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (66 percent owned)

WR Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals (28 percent owned)

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (24 percent owned)

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (19 percent owned)

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (20 percent owned)

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Cole Beasley's production isn't flashy enough to elevate him to the top of waiver wires, but he's logged scores in consecutive contests. He broke free for a 14-yard touchdown reception at the beginning of the second quarter and listed second to fellow wideout John Brown in targets (seven) against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the last three games, so Beasley deserves some consideration in a decent matchup with the Washington Redskins, who have allowed 14 scores through the air. Although the Bills offense doesn't produce a lot of points (22nd in the league going into Week 8), Allen has a solid connection with his primary slot receiver.

With Beasley's volume over the last two weeks (13 targets), he'll have a fair shot to extend his scoring streak to three games. Managers can consider him a touchdown-dependent WR3 or flex option for Week 9.

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

DK Metcalf listed as a start 'em pick this week because of the Atlanta Falcons' porous pass defense. He delivered the fantasy goods with limited opportunities. The rookie second-rounder hauled in three receptions for 13 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, logging 16.30 points in points-per-reception leagues, per FantasyPros.



Metcalf could have finished with three touchdown grabs if he didn't drop a pass in the end zone, but fantasy managers should be satisfied with his overall performance. Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with the 6'4", 229-pound wideout twice inside the 5-yard line for scores.

In games that running back Chris Carson struggles to move the ball, we could see more opportunities for Metcalf near the end zone. For the season, the Ole Miss product has four touchdown receptions—tied on the team with wideout Tyler Lockett and tight end Will Dissly.

Metcalf will have another juicy matchup against the Buccaneers—a club that allowed the most passing yards going into Week 8.

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tannehill's takeover under center, coupled with tight end Delanie Walker's absence because of an ankle injury, has elevated Jonnu Smith on the fantasy radar. He's logged nine receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets over the last two contests.

Smith's target share could take a hit once Walker returns, but the Titans may take their time bringing the latter back into the fold because he dislocated the same ankle in Week 1 last year.

Tannehill has thrown for 505 yards, five touchdowns and one interception since the team inserted him into the starting lineup. Because of a moderate spark in the passing offense, Smith deserves a look on the waiver wire for the upcoming week and possibly the remainder of the year.

For Week 9, the Titans will go on the road to the Carolina Panthers, who gave up seven offensive touchdowns to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football Tip: Pick Up Kenyan Drake as Speculative Add

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Running back Kenyan Drake didn't travel with the Dolphins for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

As the subject of trade rumors, Drake could land in a situation that raises his fantasy value. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed the Detroit Lions and Titans as suitors for the fourth-year tailback.

Between the two clubs, Detroit would provide a better fantasy destination with its lead running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) on injured reserve. Drake would serve as a complement to Derrick Henry in Tennessee.

Regardless of his future outlook, Drake has the ability to play on all three downs as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. He's recorded 174 yards each in receiving and rushing with the Dolphins this season. If you're struggling for production in the RB2 spot or need another flex option, the 25-year-old could provide a boost in those positions.