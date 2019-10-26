Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

For Week 8, fantasy owners must consider contingency plans at all the offensive spots in starting lineups.

The Atlanta Falcons have prepared quarterback Matt Schaub to start in Sunday's game in place of Matt Ryan, who suffered an ankle injury last week. Miraculously, Patrick Mahomes returned to practice, but he's not going to play Sunday.

If the Arizona Cardinals tricked you into starting running back David Johnson last week, don't take another chance on the injured tailback. Managers shouldn't plug him into lineups until he goes through a full practice, which didn't happen over the last few days.

Wideout Davante Adams continues to deal with turf toe, and he hasn't participated in football activities since his 10-catch, 180-yard game in Week 4—avoid at all costs.

The top tight ends are healthy, but managers may have thought Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill would revive Delanie Walker's fantasy value. Let's wait on that possibility with the 35-year-old set to miss Sunday's game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don't worry about your star contributors. We have you covered with viable replacements. Each position below has three starting suggestions, which include sleeper picks, unheralded fantasy gems and fringe starters who may be owned in most leagues but fall short of the must-start category.

Quarterbacks

1. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Gardner Minshew II

Gardner Minshew II jumped off to a hot start, throwing for multiple touchdowns in four of his first five games. He's cooled off in recent outings, completing fewer than 50 percent of pass attempts with only one score through the air and an interception since Week 6.

This week, Minshew bounces back against a New York Jets defense that ranks 24th in passing yards allowed. Gang Green's lead cornerback Trumaine Johnson has experienced major lapses in coverage. He's logged two pass breakups and added an interception on a pressured throw from quarterback Tom Brady in Week 7.

Minshew will likely test the Jets coverage Sunday. We'll probably see a few receptions allowed on busted coverages—something that's plagued Gang Green up to this point.

At home, Minshew will look like a solid starter again, tossing a pair of touchdown passes with approximately 250 yards through the air. This matchup will show how badly the Jets need a new starting cornerback to replace Johnson on the perimeter.

Running Backs

1. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

3. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ty Johnson

Last week, Johnson started, but he only logged three offensive snaps, one carry and two rushing yards. Clearly, the All-Pro running back didn't feel anywhere close to 100 percent. The Cardinals rode his backup, Chase Edmonds, to a victory.

Johnson has missed this week's practices with an ankle injury—the same ailment that forced him to become a decoy in Week 7.

The Cardinals have a tough upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints, so Edmonds isn't an ideal choice. The NFC South club ranks ninth against the run.

Fantasy owners should consider Kerryon Johnson's replacement at running back. Ty Johnson is in for a heavier workload with the starter on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Managers have gone all-in on the rookie sixth-rounder. Before Wednesday, he had two percent fantasy ownership—that number has jumped to 77 percent as of Friday 9 p.m. ET.

Johnson won't just see an expanded role, he has a favorable matchup with the New York Giants. Big Blue fields the 26th-ranked run defense and also ties the Jets for most rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

The Lions may have an unknown starter carrying the load, but Johnson is in position to have a breakout day against a below-average defense. In addition to 10 carries for 29 yards, he caught four passes for 28 yards last week. His skill set appeals to point-per-reception scoring formats.

Wide Receivers

1. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

2. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans vs. Oakland Raiders

Kenny Stills

Somehow, Kenny Stills is available in more than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues. The Houston Texans expect wideout Will Fuller V to miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury, per Rapoport.

With Fuller on the sideline, Stills should have the green light to line up opposite DeAndre Hopkins as the team prepares to go up against the Oakland Raiders' 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders shipped their starting cornerback Gareon Conley to Houston for a third-round pick. Rookie Trayvon Mullen will probably log his first start and play significant snaps for the first time since Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

As Mullen takes a deep dive into a first-string position, expect quarterback Deshaun Watson to test a fellow Clemson alum in coverage. Cornerback Daryl Worley, who's an experienced starter and a physical presence in the secondary, should cover Hopkins on the perimeter. Stills could see a lot of the rookie, which bodes well for his fantasy value this week.

Tight Ends

1. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Jimmy Graham

Walker isn't a star, but he's owned in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues. The three-time Pro Bowler may not suit up after playing just five offensive snaps with an ankle injury last week.

Instead of starting his potential replacement Jonnu Smith, focus on Jimmy Graham. Over the last two contests, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked phenomenal, throwing for 712 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. He played against pass defenses that ranked 30th and 31st in that stretch, but the two-time All-Pro seems to have a rhythm going into Week 8.

Because Rodgers looks comfortable in the pocket, managers can put more trust in Graham this week. During the last contest, he converted all four of his targets into catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

With Adams likely to miss a fourth consecutive game, someone has to catch Rodgers' dimes shooting from the pocket. Graham will log a touchdown in consecutive weeks for the first time in a Green Bay Packers uniform.