Tyson Fury Says He'll Train with Conor McGregor for MMA After WWE Stint

Once he wraps up his foray in the squared circle, Tyson Fury will apparently focus on another combat sport.

The lineal champion told Sky Sports on Sunday he'll look to start mixed martial arts training after his likely brief WWE stint concludes. Fury added that Conor McGregor has offered to train him:

Fury will wrestle Braun Strowman at the WWE event Crown Jewel on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have recently left MMA behind to focus on wrestling, and Cain Velasquez hanged up his gloves in order to seal a move to WWE. Velasquez is challenging Lesnar for the universal title at Crown Jewel.

Fury, on the other hand, hasn't made a long-term commitment, with PWInsider's Mike Johnson reporting there are no plans to use him beyond Crown Jewel.

In general, the 31-year-old appears to be contemplating a future after boxing. He told BBC Sport he's lining up three possible fights for 2020: two encounters with Deontay Wilder and then a farewell bout to close out the year.

"I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport," Fury said. "There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone. I have five kids at home and a wife, and I think it would be nice to spend a bit of time with those people after the sacrifices I have made my whole life."

Transitioning to MMA would obviously require a significant commitment, but Fury could likely parlay his success in boxing into at least one significant payday. That opportunity would be hard to turn down should it present itself down the line.