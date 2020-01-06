Pelicans' Jrue Holiday Out vs. Jazz Because of Elbow Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will play without guard Jrue Holiday against the Utah Jazz on Monday night while he recovers from a left elbow contusion, the team announced.



Holiday previously missed two games this season because of a sprained knee he suffered during an Oct. 25 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the strengths for New Orleans' roster coming into the season was supposed to be depth, especially in the backcourt. Things haven't gone as planned due to injuries and poor performances.

That depth has been tested early this season in the wake of Zion Williamson's absence following surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The Pelicans built their roster around the No. 1 draft pick, so losing him forced Gentry to adapt on the fly.

When healthy, having Holiday, Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and E'Twaun Moore gives head coach Alvin Gentry plenty of options to choose from while picking in-game matchups.

Holiday is a valuable presence in New Orleans for his ability as a player and leader for this young core that will carry the franchise into the future. His absence will push Moore, among others, into a more prominent role.