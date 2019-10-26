Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy football fanatics. By now, it's become apparent to most fantasy managers that the 2019 season will continue to be impacted by injuries. While Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara may both return this week, David Johnson is questionable, while Matt Ryan and Patrick Mahomes are out.

This—along with bye weeks for the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys—will have many managers reaching for the waiver wire or relying on their benches. The trick, of course, is determining who is worth picking up and who is worth playing.

Here, we'll examine a couple of waiver-wire targets likely to be available, along with the top Week 8 flex plays for PPR formats.

Week 8 Flex Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

7. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

8. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

10. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

13. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

14. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

15. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

16. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

17. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

24. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

26. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

27. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

28. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

29. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

30. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

31. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

32. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

35. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

36. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

37. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

38. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

39. James White, RB, New England Patriots

40. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Running Back Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

5. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

8. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

10. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

8. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tight End Rankings

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

8 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

10. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

If you're in need of a receiver, Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills might be just the waiver-wire pick for you. While he plays in a run-oriented Bills offense, Beasley can be a PPR gem in the right matchups. He has averaged just over four receptions per game over his last three outings and has 30 catches, 283 yards and a touchdown on the season.

This week, the Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles, who have one of the most unreliable secondaries in the NFL. Philadelphia has allowed an average of 270.6 passing yards per game and 7.9 yards per pass attempt.

While Buffalo will likely try to run first against the Eagles, a dominant defensive front may have them looking to pass before long. The Eagles allow just 89.4 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry.

Beasley is available in 77 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

With the waiver-wire deadline passed, many managers have already scooped up Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills. However, it's worth checking to see if he is available. According to FantasyPros, he's owned in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Stills should be valuable in Week 8, as No. 2 receiver Will Fuller is out with a hamstring injury. Stills should slide into the No. 2 role and provide fantasy value. The Texans will be happy to rely on him.

"Kenny is an excellent player," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday, per Avery Duncan of Texans Wire. "We need Kenny. Kenny does a lot of great things for us. Good leadership qualities. He wants the ball."

Stills has caught four passes in two of his last three games—he missed Weeks 5 and 6—and he's coming off a 105-yard performance. This week, he'll face an Oakland Raiders defense that allows an average of 289.8 passing yards per game, second-most in the NFL.