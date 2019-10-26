Astros vs. Nationals: TV Coverage, Start Time for 2019 World Series Game 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Behind a solid start from Zack Greinke and outstanding bullpen day, the Houston Astros enter Game 4 of the 2019 World Series trailing the Washington Nationals 2-1.

Greinke allowed 10 baserunners, but he limited the Nats to a single run over 4.2 innings with a one-out assist from Josh James. Four other relievers combined to throw four shutout frames, earning a 4-1 win and avoiding a 3-0 series deficit.

Houston finally ripped some timely hits, too. After trudging to a 3-for-17 mark with runners in scoring position during Games 1 and 2, the Astros went 4-for-10 in Game 3.

Still, if the Nationals take Game 4, they'll only be one victory from becoming World Series champion.

World Series Game 4 Info

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds (via Caesars): Astros (+105; bet $100 to win $105); Nationals (-115; bet $115 to win $100)

Game 4 Preview

Following the win Friday, Houston manager AJ Hinch provided an honest assessment of what to expect in Game 4.

"Jose Urquidy will start, and he can go as long as he's good. I don't have necessarily a predetermined plan on how many innings, how many pitches. Like I said, it's Game 4 of the World Series. All things are being considered. Jose gets the ball."

For Hinch, the ideal result is four or five innings from Urquidy. While that's a possibility, he's appeared in only two postseason games and totaled four frames.

The Astros are likely to lean heavily on the bullpen, especially in anticipation of ace Gerrit Cole starting Game 5. As he should, Hinch will exhaust every option to even the series at 2-2.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez knows that, too.

"Those guys, hey, look, I've said this before, every game, you play to win every game," Martinez told reporters, adding he knows the Astros will be rested and ready to go Friday.

Washington will counter with Patrick Corbin, who tossed a scoreless relief inning to help the Nationals win Game 1.

The southpaw is heading into a challenging matchup, though. Houston's lineup is stacked with right-handed batters, and such hitters have posted a .235 average against Corbin this season, compared to .190 for those on the left side.

"I'm looking forward to it," Corbin said, per Byron Kerr of MASN. "I'm going to try to keep everything the same. I'm sure I'll be excited. But I'm really looking forward to it."

Corbin has allowed 11 earned runs in 14.2 postseason innings, so he's not been quite as effective lately. But if he can regain his usual form, Washington can put Houston on the proverbial ropes.

Three years ago, the Chicago Cubs overcame a 3-1 deficit in the World Series, which was the first time in 31 years that such a recovery happened.

