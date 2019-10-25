Patriots' Mohamed Sanu Sr. Says Tom Brady Offered Him No. 12 Jersey After Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 26, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tom Brady got so excited about the addition of Mohamed Sanu Sr. that the New England Patriots quarterback was ready to give up his iconic No. 12.

Sanu told reporters Friday that Brady offered his jersey number when the Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons:

It's perhaps a sign of how happy Brady is to have another solid receiver. The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, taking away one of their best offensive playmakers.

Sanu, who has worn No. 12 for his eight-year NFL career, will switch to No. 14 in New England.

The six-time Super Bowl champion led all NFL players in officially licensed merchandise sales from March 1 through May 31.

