Patriots' Mohamed Sanu Sr. Says Tom Brady Offered Him No. 12 Jersey After Trade

Tom Brady got so excited about the addition of Mohamed Sanu Sr. that the New England Patriots quarterback was ready to give up his iconic No. 12.

Sanu told reporters Friday that Brady offered his jersey number when the Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons:

It's perhaps a sign of how happy Brady is to have another solid receiver. The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, taking away one of their best offensive playmakers.

Sanu, who has worn No. 12 for his eight-year NFL career, will switch to No. 14 in New England.

The six-time Super Bowl champion led all NFL players in officially licensed merchandise sales from March 1 through May 31.