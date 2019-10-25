Nate Diaz to UFC's Dana White on Drug Test: 'Clear My Name or I Ain't Doin S--t'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Nate Diaz poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 241 event at the Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

Nate Diaz is still scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, but he sounds committed to skipping the event if his name isn't cleared following an apparent drug test failure. 

The Stockton Slugger sent a public tweet to UFC President Dana White demanding him to "clear my name or I ain’t doin s--t" (note: contains profanity)

Diaz's tweet comes after announcing Thursday he was "not gonna make it" to the Nov. 2 event after being made aware of "elevated levels" in a drug test that he was told "might be from some tainted supplements."

Following Diaz's announcement, Masvidal tweeted support for his opponent by saying he knows "your name is clean" and doesn't need USADA "to tell me s--t!'

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported, as of Friday, Diaz isn't suspended and the match with Masvidal isn't canceled, but little clarity on the situation has come from UFC and USADA.

In his statement saying he wouldn't be at UFC 244, Diaz noted the only things he takes are "Whole Food or natural food supplements."

If USADA rules Diaz eligible, his bout with Masvidal will headline the show from Madison Square Garden.

