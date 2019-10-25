Mets Rumors: ESPN Analyst Eduardo Perez 'Clear Frontrunner' for NYM Manager

J. Meric/Getty Images

The New York Mets have reportedly zeroed in on Eduardo Perez as their next manager.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the ESPN analyst "has emerged as the clear frontrunner" for the job.

Perez has experience working as a coach in the big leagues. He previously served as hitting coach of the Florida Marlins in 2011-12 and was a bench coach for the Houston Astros during the 2013 season.

Since resigning from the Astros in Jan. 2014, Perez has primarily worked as a radio and television analyst for ESPN and SiriusXM MLB Network Radio. The 50-year-old won a Puerto Rican League title in 2014 as manager of Cangrejeros de Santurce.

On Sunday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Perez and Joe Girardi were going to have second interviews with the Mets. Girardi wound up reaching a three-year deal to become manager of the Philadelphia Phillies four days later.

New York is seeking a new manager after firing Mickey Callaway on Oct. 3. The Mets finished 2019 with an 86-76 record, but missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.