La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 10 Results

MB Media/Getty Images

Villarreal jumped to third in La Liga on Friday after defeating Alaves 4-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring for the hosts after 13 minutes, and despite a 50th-minute equaliser from Lucas Perez, the Yellow Submarine remained in control.

Toko Ekambi regained the lead after 65 minutes, and Villarreal finished strongly with efforts from Gerard Moreno and Javier Ontiveros in the last six minutes.

La Liga Table (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 9, 19 (+13)

2. Real Madrid: 9, 18 (+7)

3. Villarreal: 10, 17 (+10)

4. Granada: 9, 17 (+6)

5. Real Sociedad: 9, 16 (+6)

6. Atletico Madrid: 9, 16 (+3)

7. Sevilla: 9, 16 (0)

8. Athletic Bilbao: 9, 13 (3)

9. Getafe: 9, 13 (+2)

10. Valencia: 9, 13 (0)

11. Levante: 9, 11 (-1)

12. Real Valladolid: 9, 11 (-1)

13. Osasuna: 9, 11 (-1)

14. Alaves: 9, 11 (-5)

15. Mallorca: 9, 10 (-5)

16. Eibar: 9, 9 (-3)

17. Celta Vigo: 9, 9 (-6)

18. Real Betis: 9, 9 (-7)

19. Espanyol: 9, 5 (-11)

20. Leganes: 9, 2 (-10)

Friday Recap

Villarreal broke into the UEFA Champions League places after a convincing win on home turf.

Javier Calleja's side have displayed inconsistencies this season but showed a ruthless edge against visiting Alaves.

The opener came from a swift counter-attack, and Moreno combined with Toko Ekambi, allowing the Cameroon international to score.

Moreno almost doubled the lead moments later, but Alaves improved their possession and ball retention as they chased the game.

Ruben Duarte was disappointed to see his shot saved by home goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, and the visitors trailed at half-time.

Villarreal dictated the tempo after the interval, and Moreno once again went close to scoring for the hosts.

Good work from Moi Gomez set up Toko Ekambi for his brace, and any chance of a share of the points began to slip away for El Glorioso.

Another counter finally saw Moreno grab the goal he deserved after combining with Santi Cazorla in the 86th minute.

Ontiveros wrapped up a convincing result for Calleja's team with a fourth in the first minute of stoppage time.