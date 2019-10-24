Astros' AJ Hinch on 2-0 World Series Deficit: I've Got a Room Full of All-Stars

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Despite facing a 2-0 deficit in the World Series, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch remains confident in his team.

"I've got a room full of All-Stars," Hinch said Thursday, per David Schoenfield of ESPN.

There is no denying the talent on the roster, with six All-Stars from this season alone. This doesn't even include Jose Altuve, a six-time All-Star who is only two years removed from winning the AL MVP but was limited by injuries in the first half of the year.

But the team's stars haven't been performing at that level in the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

Ace pitchers Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander each suffered losses in their starts while allowing a combined nine earned runs in two games. Ryan Pressly, the other All-Star from the pitching staff, has given up four runs (three earned) in just 0.2 innings.

Alex Bregman hit a home run in Game 2, but it was his only hit in eight at-bats and he's hitting just .233 for the playoffs.

These players will all need to perform better if the Astros are going to turn this series around and win their second title in three years.

However, Hinch believes the team is still confident after the first two losses.

"You win the World Series, the next time you lose a game you get asked, is everything OK?" the manager said. "And the more experience you get with that the more you feel comfortable in your own skin. I think our players believe in themselves. I think they believe in the teammate next to them."

The pressure will still be on in Game 3 Friday as Zack Greinke takes on Anibal Sanchez.