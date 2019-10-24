Red Sox Rumors: Rays' Chaim Bloom 'Serious Candidate' to Become Next GM

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Chaim Bloom has reportedly emerged as a "serious candidate" to become general manager of the Boston Red Sox, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Bloom "seems likely" to get the job.

Chad Jennings of The Athletic reported the job search "seems to be coming to an end," noting Bloom is among those who have been interviewed.

Bloom, 36, is currently the Tampa Bay Rays vice president of baseball operations and has spent 15 years with the organization.

Bloom was considered a top candidate for the New York Mets vacancy last year but the team instead hired former agent Brodie Van Wagenen.

The Red Sox have been seeking a new general manager since the surprise firing of Dave Dombrowski in September after four years with the team.

According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, owner John Henry was seeking someone with more of a "process-oriented approach" compared to Dombrowski who made decisions based on "instincts and advice."

Bloom fits this description based on his background with the Rays, potentially making this a quality hire:

Still, there could be a lot of pressure on whoever takes the job after four World Series wins for the organization since 2004.