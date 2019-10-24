Drew Brees' Return, Matt Ryan, Mohamed Sanu in Oct. 24 Fantasy Football Roundup

David Banks/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Washington Redskins travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings. It's also reaching crunch time in the world of fantasy football as the playoff races heat up.

Let's check out some of the latest fantasy news to monitor over the coming days.

Drew Brees Planning To Return vs. Cardinals

Brees played music for the ears of New Orleans Saints fans and his fantasy owners when he announced he planned to return from thumb surgery for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"That's the plan," he told reporters. "We'll see."

The 40-year-old Purdue product was his prolific self in his only full game this season. He completed 32 of 43 throws for 370 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

He's been one of the most consistent fantasy QBs throughout his career. He recorded over 4,000 yards for 12 consecutive seasons from 2006 through 2017. He fell just eight yards short of that mark in 2018.

Brees receives a soft landing for his return against the Cardinals' 29th-ranked defense and should be immediately slotted back into fantasy lineups if he's declared active Sunday.

Matt Ryan Could Miss Seahawks Clash

Ryan suffered a sprained right ankle during the Atlanta Falcons' 37-10 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, and now he's in danger of missing their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided an update and noted the team is getting backup Matt Schaub ready to fill the void:

Although the Falcons have struggled to a 1-6 record, their poor performances and being forced to consistently play from behind has allowed him to rank sixth in quarterback scoring this year. That type of production warrants a start against all but the strongest pass defenses.

If he's kept on the sideline this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph and Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill are solid one-game replacements.

Mohamed Sanu Risky Fantasy Play in First Patriots Game

The New England Patriots made headlines this week when they acquired Sanu from the Falcons to provide depth at wide receiver.

Although his playmaking ability gives him ample upside, fantasy owners may be better off leaving him on the bench for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick told reporters the team would have to "see how all of that comes together" as Sanu learns the team's offensive system:

"I think each player is a little bit different. Really it's more about the game plan right now than it is starting on day one and going through the installation schedule. Really what we're doing this week…what the Browns do, what the coverages are, what our game plan is, what our assignments are, what adjustments we have to make and so forth. (Rather) than go back and talk about things that happened earlier in the year, I mean there is a time for that and we certainly have a lot to catch up on but the most important thing for a player coming onto the team is the immediate game."

Sanu, who tallied 33 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown in seven games with the Falcons, should become a weekly flex option once he becomes established in New England.

The Houston Texans' Kenny Stills and Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley are solid Week 8 options for those needing a short-term answer at the position.