NFL Trade Rumors: Jets Willing to Deal Robby Anderson for 'Right Price'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson is reportedly on the trade block and could be had "for the right price," according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The 26-year-old only has 17 catches for 266 yards in six games so far this season, struggling to find any production while starting quarterback Sam Darnold was on the sidelines with mono. Anderson showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, though, with five catches for 125 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown.

The receiver followed it up with just one catch for 10 yards in the blowout loss to the New England Patriots last Monday, but he was targeted eight times for the second straight week.

Consistency remains a problem for the 26-year-old, who totaled 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 but has seen his numbers fall in each of the past two years. He finished last season with 752 yards and six scores.

The 1-5 Jets are apparently ready to cut ties with the pending free agent if they can pick up draft assets to help their rebuilding process.

With Demaryius Thomas and Jamison Crowder already on the roster, the offense likely won't take too much of a step back without Anderson.

Meanwhile, a contending team could benefit from adding the speedster if he can take advantage of consistent quarterback play in another location.

Mehta noted the Philadelphia Eagles had interest in Anderson last season, but the two sides couldn't work out a deal. The squad added DeSean Jackson in the offseason to fill that role, but the veteran hasn't played since Week 2 while dealing with an abdominal injury.