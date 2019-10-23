Seahawks' Quandre Diggs Reveals He Was 'Blindsided' by Trade from Lions

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs worked his way up from a sixth-round pick to team captain during his time in Detroit.

He was stunned the Lions traded him to his new team after that journey.

"I was blindsided by it honestly," Diggs said Wednesday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Henderson noted the Lions sent Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. The trade came after Detroit signed him to a contract extension and named him team captain in the last year.

"It was surprising," Diggs said. "Super excited, blessed for the opportunity. At the end of the day, God has a plan for me and this is his plan. It was crazy, spending the day with my daughter and my girlfriend and you get news like that. Of course it's major for the family. But it's work. It's part of it. I'm here now. I'm excited. I'm going to miss my guys in Detroit but I've got new relationships that I've got to build here."

The timing is particularly ideal for the Seahawks considering safeties Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill are dealing with injuries.

Head coach Pete Carroll said he was "very" surprised someone of Diggs' quality was available at this point of the season via trade.

Diggs goes from last place in the NFC North with the 2-3-1 Lions to second place in the NFC West with the 5-2 Seahawks. Seattle would be in the playoffs if the season ended today and now has an additional playmaker at the backend of the defense to shore up the secondary.

The Texas product appeared in all 16 games in three of his first four seasons in the league after Detroit selected him with a sixth-round pick in 2015, and he notched a career-best 78 tackles and three interceptions last year.

Diggs has 20 tackles through five games this season.