Josh Gordon Rumors: Patriots Release WR off IR, Will Be Placed on Waivers

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Josh Gordon off injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted Gordon will now be placed on waivers:

It looked like Gordon's season was over when the Patriots placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 23. That move appeared to catch the veteran by surprise:

However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and The MMQB's Albert Breer subsequently reported the IR designation appeared to signal the end of his time in New England and that he'd be back on the field elsewhere:

Gordon's talent is undeniable, but the further he gets from his All-Pro season in 2013, the less likely the odds are of him becoming an elite pass-catcher again.

The 28-year-old missed all of 2015 and 2016 while serving an indefinite suspension, and he needed to be reinstated to be eligible to play in 2019 after being handed another suspension.

In addition to his off-field issues, Gordon has battled a few minor injuries as well. A hamstring problem and the circumstances behind it helped seal his exit from the Cleveland Browns. Then knee injury knocked him out earlier this year.

At this point, it's fair to wonder what kind of value Gordon brings to an NFL team.

The Patriots were seemingly the perfect situation for him to get his career back on track. They had a strong structure in place and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history to throw him passes.

Likewise, the franchise had every reason to make things work. Tom Brady is 42, so there are no guarantees as to his long-term future. Bill Belichick has to approach his roster with the attitude that Brady may not be around in 2020.

Instead, Gordon didn't last two full seasons in New England and finished with solid production (60 catches, 1,007 yards, four touchdowns), but numbers that didn't necessarily jump off the page.

The true reason for the Patriots' acquisition of Mohamed Sanu for a second-round draft pick came into focus with Gordon's IR designation. Rather than playing alongside Gordon, Sanu was coming in to replace him.

Now that he's a free agent, Gordon probably won't have to wait long for another shot in the NFL. The allure of signing him is obvious given his skill set, and he averaged 16.8 yards per reception for the Patriots. He remains a dynamic downfield threat.

Assuming he can stay healthy, Gordon should help an offense over the second half and potentially in the playoffs. But his brief stint in New England showed his days as a true No. 1 wideout are probably gone.