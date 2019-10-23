Conor McGregor Says He's 'Very Close' to Announcing UFC Return Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor said Wednesday that an announcement regarding his UFC return bout is set to drop in the near future.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, McGregor revealed the news during a press conference in Ukraine as part of a promotional tour through Eastern Europe: "We're very close to announcing it, not just yet. But surely over the course of this trip we should have an announcement. That's what we're aiming for."

The 31-year-old McGregor retired from UFC in March, but it was long assumed that he was simply taking a break and planned to return at some point.

