Conor McGregor Says He's 'Very Close' to Announcing UFC Return Fight

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Superstar UFC fighter McGregor has announced on social media that he is retiring from mixed martial arts. McGregor’s verified Twitter account had a post early Tuesday, March 26, 2019, that said the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion was making a “quick announcement.”(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor said Wednesday that an announcement regarding his UFC return bout is set to drop in the near future.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, McGregor revealed the news during a press conference in Ukraine as part of a promotional tour through Eastern Europe: "We're very close to announcing it, not just yet. But surely over the course of this trip we should have an announcement. That's what we're aiming for."

The 31-year-old McGregor retired from UFC in March, but it was long assumed that he was simply taking a break and planned to return at some point.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

