Report: Phillies in 'Hot Pursuit' of Former Yankees Manager Joe Girardi

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have set their sights set on Joe Girardi for the managerial vacancy.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Phillies are in "hot pursuit" of the former New York Yankees manager, and "Girardi's camp expects resolution soon."

The Phillies, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs were considered the three options for Girardi, though with the Cubs expected to formally announce David Ross as their manager Thursday, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Phillies and Mets appear to be the two remaining suitors.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

