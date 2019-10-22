Browns Trade Rumors: Giants' Nate Solder Targeted If Trent Williams Unavailable

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will continue seeking upgrades to their offensive line with reported interest in Nate Solder, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

The Browns have been trying to acquire Trent Williams but could turn their focus on the New York Giants tackle if they are unsuccessful.

Solder has started every game over the past two seasons with the Giants since signing a four-year, $62 million deal as a free agent.

While the Giants (2-5) have been only slightly worse than the Browns (2-4) this season, Cleveland could still be more aggressive on the trade market after entering the year with high expectations.

As La Canfora noted, the two teams have already have a good relationship after making several moves last offseason.

New York sent Olivier Vernon to Cleveland in exchange for Kevin Zeitler in March before agreeing on an Odell Beckham Jr. blockbuster deal a short time later.

In any case, the Browns certainly need an upgrade at left tackle after a disappointing effort from Greg Robinson to start the year. The veteran is in "serious jeopardy" of being benched when the team returns from its bye this week, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland has allowed 16 sacks as a team in six games, and it has contributed to Baker Mayfield's struggles to start the year.

Cabot also reported the team's interest in Williams, but the Washington Redskins appear unwilling to make a move even though the Pro Bowler has been a holdout since training camp.