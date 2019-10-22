Cassius Winston, James Wiseman Headline Men's AP Preseason All-American Team

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston hasn't played a single minute of the 2019-20 season yet, but he already has one accomplishment under his belt—the only consensus selection on the Associated Press' preseason All-American team.

John Marshall of the AP reported the news, noting Winston was joined by Marquette guard Markus Howard, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell and Memphis big man James Wiseman on the team.

Winston already has quite the resume.

He is a Big Ten Player of the Year, consensus All-American and Big Ten Tournament MVP who led the Spartans to the Final Four. The only things truly missing are a national championship and National Player of the Year, but that could change this season considering his team is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released on Monday.

"He is the straw that stirs the drink and I think deserves all the attention he’s been getting because he is a special player," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "But I think he’s handled it pretty well too with a lot of class and has worked hard."

Winston isn’t the only player on the preseason All-American team who will realistically be battling for a Final Four appearance this season.

Nwora’s Cardinals are No. 5, Powell’s Pirates are No. 12 and Wiseman’s Tigers are No. 14. Only Howard’s Golden Eagles are unranked, but he is on the team for his individual brilliance as a consensus All-American, two-time All-Big East selection and Big East Player of the Year.

Wiseman is the only one without a proven track record, but there is a reason he’s on this preseason team.

He was the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and figures to anchor Memphis as it competes in Penny Hardaway’s second season as head coach. He was the centerpiece of a loaded recruiting class and will be under the spotlight all season.

A future in the NBA awaits, but he first has a season to dominate in the collegiate ranks.