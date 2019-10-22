Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala 'Virtual Lock' to Return Next Offseason

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Although Andre Iguodala won't get a chance to play for the Golden State Warriors this year, he is expected to return next year.

"Consider him a virtual lock to return to the Warriors to finish his career," Marc Stein of the New York Times reported.

Golden State traded the veteran to the Memphis Grizzlies to clear his $17.2 million salary for the 2019-20 season, but he will be a free agent next offseason.

Playing a full season in Memphis could be a rude awakening for the 35-year-old, who had been to five straight NBA finals with three championships with the Warriors.

The Grizzlies enter the year with 1,000-1 odds to win the NBA title, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Iguodala isn't with the team to begin the year and has already been announced as out for the team's season opener against the Miami Heat.

Memphis has refused to engage in buyout talks at this point, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, a move that would allow him to sign with a contender (although not Golden State).

According to Stein, the organization will remain patient looking for something in return in a trade rather than letting him go for nothing. The Lakers, Clippers, Rockets and 76ers could be among the interested teams if a deal goes down during the season.

Still, it seems he will get a chance to play for the Warriors once again after the season regardless of what happens in 2019-20.

