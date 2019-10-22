Houston's Quentin Grimes Ruled Eligible for 2019-20 Season After Kansas Transfer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots against Northeastern during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled eligible to play by the NCAA for the 2019-20 season after transferring from the Kansas Jayhawks in the offseason, according to multiple reports.

Suffice to say, Grimes and his teammates were excited to learn the news on Tuesday:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MSU's Josh Langford (Foot) Out Indefinitely

    Former 5-star guard will be re-evaluated in January

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    MSU's Josh Langford (Foot) Out Indefinitely

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    College Basketball's Best New Faces

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    College Basketball's Best New Faces

    Myron Medcalf
    via ESPN.com

    Michigan State Tops AP Preseason Poll

    Houston Cougars Basketball logo
    Houston Cougars Basketball

    Michigan State Tops AP Preseason Poll

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    UNC 2020 Class Is Loaded ⭐

    4-star guard R.J. Davis joining a class that already features three 5-star commits 📸

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    UNC 2020 Class Is Loaded ⭐

    247Sports
    via 247Sports