Houston's Quentin Grimes Ruled Eligible for 2019-20 Season After Kansas Transfer

Houston's Quentin Grimes Ruled Eligible for 2019-20 Season After Kansas TransferOctober 22, 2019
Jeff Swinger/Associated Press
Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled eligible to play by the NCAA for the 2019-20 season after transferring from the Kansas Jayhawks in the offseason, according to multiple reports.
Suffice to say, Grimes and his teammates were excited to learn the news on Tuesday:
